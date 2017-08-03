Liberia: LCL to Host Lutheran Church's 500th Anniversary

Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Jensen Seyenkulo says the Lutheran Church in Liberia (LCL) is expected to host the 500th-anniversary celebration of the Lutheran Communion of Central and Western Africa (LUCCWA) in September in Monrovia.

Bishop Seyenkulo made the disclosure recently in an interview with the Daily Observer at his 13th Street, Sinkor office.

Dr. Seyenkulo, who is also president of LUCCWA, intimated that the organization is a 10 member religious group, with eight from the West African sub-region.

He named member states that will attend the 500th celebration as Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and host Liberia.

"The celebration will start be held from September 21 to 24 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Central Monrovia," Bishop Seyenkulo said.

He also stated that the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) collaborates in the West African sub-region to strengthen its member churches in their ecumenical work and foster reconciliation to encourage sharing resources as well as skills.

The Lutheran Church, he explained, brings its sub-regional groups together by participating in seminars and capacity building, along with planning for common mission objectives.

He added that developments within the wider communion and ecumenical movements are shared and discussed at these platforms.

Bishop Seyenkulo said LUCCWA officials were elected in November 2016 and their focus would be looking at the Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2030 and Agenda 2063.

LUCCWA will concentrate on capacity building of member churches for mission and ecumenical work, said Bishop Seyenkulo.

The Communion's programs include health, HIV and AIDS, justice, reconciliation as well as prevention of violence against women, gender issues, poverty, and leadership. Other areas are stewardship, good governance, communication and sustainability in churches.

He said the forthcoming gathering will enable members to determine specific goals for implementation within the next two to three years.

Bishop Seyenkulo underscored the need for the active participation of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) and the collaboration of the Inter-religious Council of Liberia (IRCL).