Liberia: Weah Campaigns

Montserrado County Senator and presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has taken his campaign to Grand Cape Mounty asking the people to entrust him with Liberia.

Ambassador George Weah, who arrived in the county under a heavy down pour of rain late Tuesday evening, asked citizens and residents to vote him as president during the October elections.

He said his presidential victory will put his opponents especially Vice President Joseph Boakai to sleep. Weah's visit to Grand Cape Mount County comes just two days into the political campaign.

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the day campaign officially opened, the CDC flag bearer was seen on Gurley Street and other parts of central Monrovia interacting with ordinary Liberians.

He promised the people during his interaction with them, that Liberia will be transformed under leadership.