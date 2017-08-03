Liberia: U.S. Embassy in Monrovia Donates to Quaqua School of Journalism

Monrovia — The United States Embassy accredited near Monrovia, has donated several media training materials to the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism.

The items include two sizable video recorder sets (Panasonic and Canon), a multi box set for multi-recordings during press conferences and other media events and several books on journalism.

The donation was presented to the school on Wednesday by Mrs. Rebecca Archer-Knepper, Assistant Public Affairs Officer at the offices of the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism in Congo Town.

Delivering the items, Madam Archer-Knepper described the donation as the mark of a new beginning of a partnership between the Liberian Media Development Institution and the US Embassy in Monrovia.

She noted that the importance of media development in Liberia is to help train aspiring journalists attending the school.

Madam Archer-Knepper believes the materials help enhance the school in its training of aspiring journalists.

She stressed the importance for the institution to add to its program computer skills training, financial reporting, research and reporting.

She further announced the U.S. Embassy's move to initiate a quarterly for the school staff.

The training program, according to her, would add up to the institution's development agenda.

"The first training program will start in September and I look forward to seeing you and the teaching staff of the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism there," she mentioned.

Receiving the items, Peter Quaqua School of Journalism Executive Director, Titus Tokpah lauded the US Embassy for the gesture.

According to Tokpah, the donation came as a surprise to the institution which is the first of its kind.

"We at the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism did not expect this. It comes as a surprise and we must commend you for this great donation," Tokpah said.

The Liberian media executive noted that the items are very important to their training process, especially during field trips.

He promised to use the items for its intended purpose as well as doing all in upholding the existing cooperation between the US Embassy and his institution.

Mr. Tokpah expressed delight over the US Embassy's disclosure to school trainers and the students.