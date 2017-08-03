3 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Air Force Allays Fears Over Night Flights in Maiduguri

Photo: Daily Trust
Nigeria Airforce Jet.

The Nigerian Air Force has urged residents of Maiduguri not to panic over spate of aircraft hovering the sky at night in the metropolis.

Squadron Leader Obi Obassi, spokesman of NAF 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri, said in statement that the flying was part of routine exercise.

Mr. Obassi said that the service had intensified training at night time, adding that it was imperative to inform members of the public about the exercise so as to avoid exposing them to fear.

"It has come to the notice of 105 Composite Group, Nigerian Air Force, that residents of Maiduguri are expressing fear over our aircraft that flies at night.

"There is no cause for alarm, it is our routine flying training which will further help in securing the town.

"People should not panic whenever they hear the sound of aircraft at night," he said.

Mr. Obassi reiterated the readiness of the service to end insurgency and ensure that peace returned to the troubled North-East.

(NAN)

