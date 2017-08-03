Liberia: LP Jumpstarts Rigorous Campaign

On the first day of the start of official campaign as ordered by the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Liberty Party (LP) has gone into action with rigorous campaign activities as a way of signaling its preparedness and determination to reach every nook and corner of the country with its message of renewal and to make a direct case to voters across the country, deputy chief of communication has said.

Menipakei Dumoe said though big crowds and rallies are fine and they will come, the party wants to go down there to the people, in these first few days of campaigning, to and make the case for Cllr. Brumskine and Harrison Karnwea.The 2017 elections are expected to be colorful and grand. Citizens all across the country are expecting to see a big show as the main political parties started to flex their muscles both in terms of logistics and crowds. The Liberty Party is a new favorite that a lot is expected from and so, Dumoe described Monday's events are going to look like. "We will not say much, but I think every Liberian everywhere will see LP and feel LP. We will touch all of the bases. Our leaders will be out there shaking hands and making the case directly to the voters on every street corner and in every community," Dumoe said. The message and the messengers according to the LP helped appreciate large rallies, but to set the tune for the campaign. 'We are starting with direct conversations. We don't want people to just party and forget the message of change and why it is so necessary that they vote for us. Once that phase of it is finished then we can now start the big rallies and show of force. But to answer your question about how Monday looked like, it was beautiful. Beauty and connectivity is our aim on Monday" he concluded.