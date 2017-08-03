Liberia: Sitting Presidential Appointee to Contest?

Concerned citizens of Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh Statutory District in Nimba County have joined other Liberians to question the process leading to the qualification of presidential appointees of the current Liberian Government to contest the pending elections.

The concerned citizens of Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh Statutory District told the In Profile Daily Wednesday, August 2, 2017 that Dr. Michael Slewon is a presidential appointee who the National elections Commission has qualified to contest Nimba County Electoral District Nine seat in the forthcoming elections."Dr. Slewon is the Director-General of the National Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of Liberia, but he has lied that he has not been working as an appointee of the government," a member of the concerned citizen from the district has told this paper.Backing their claim, the Concerned Citizens group presented a communication presumed to have come from the office of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to said appointment.

"I am pleased to re-appoint you to the position of Director General, National Commission on Higher Education, Republic of Liberia."The re-appointment communication continued, "It is expected that you will take immediately and if not already submitted, you are requested to file, by April 3, 2011, with the Anti-Corruption Commission the declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

"The reappointment letter further indicated, "I trust that you will justify the confidence I have reposed in you and that you will execute your responsibilities to the credit of yourself and our country."At the same time, a complaint filed at the National Elections Commission against Dr. Slewon by another group of Concerned Citizens of Nimba County electoral district #9 is expected to be looked into this morning, August 3, 2017 at the offices of the NEC in Sinkor.According to information gathered by a local daily in Monrovia, the Concerned Citizens of District #9 claimed that Dr. Slewon was in violation of Section 5.1, 5.2a&b and 5.9 of the Code of Conduct.The Concerned Citizens claimed that Dr. Slewon was appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Director-General of the National Commission on Higher Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration.They further claimed that Dr. Slewon was appointed by President Sirleaf to serve as member of the Board of Directors of all public tertiary education Boards. One member of the Concerned Citizens group claimed, "Dr. Slewon lied under oath which he openly took to protect the law and interest of the state."