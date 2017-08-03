3 August 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Snowe Bounces Back

Tagged:

Related Topics

This paper has gathered that despite controversy looming over the political domicile of Montserrado County lawmaker, Edwin Melvin Snowe in an attempt to contest in Bomi electoral district#1, his name is on the final candidates listing from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The name of electoral district #6 lawmaker in Montserrado County did not appear on the progressive provisional listing due to the controversy, but his name has now appeared on the final candidates listing on the ticket of the governing Unity Party (UP) for Bomi County electoral district#1.The incumbent lawmaker of Bomi district#1, Samuel Gayah Karmo has since called for the prosecution of Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe for what he calls 'fraud and criminal acts' willfully and intentionally committed for going against the law regarding domicile.Representative Karmo filed a complaint of objection to the National Elections Commission (NEC) to delete the name of Representative Snowe from the list of voter registration centers, including all other voter registration centers within district 1, Senjeh District and the entire Bomi County.

Representative Karmo alleged that the current Montserrado County lawmaker registered at the Weakama Public School in Senjeh District, Bomi County with center code 03067.The former chairman of the House of Representatives' committee on judiciary has repeatedly argued that the Montserrado County district#6 lawmaker legally sitting as Representative in another county receiving all benefits, salaries and legislative entitlements as a registered and domiciled members of District#6, Montserrado County.Karmo further argued that under such circumstances, it is impossible and legally unfounded for a sitting representative legally seated until 2018 to contest in another district, seeking election within the same constituency. "To allow Snowe who is legally domiciled in Montserrado County district#6 and at the same time receiving legislative entitlements to claim that he is domiciled in Bomi County for the sole purpose of contesting legislative elections in Senjeh District, Bomi Count, is prohibited and in violation of Article 4.2," he argued.Article 4.2 of NEC on District Regulation states that no electoral district shall cross a county boundary and electoral districts shall be contiguous as far as practicable."

Liberia

Since 2005 Elections - Female Registrants' Percentage Dwindles

A research conducted by the independent New Republic newspaper showed that the appetite of female registrants dwindles… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.