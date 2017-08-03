Liberia: Snowe Bounces Back

This paper has gathered that despite controversy looming over the political domicile of Montserrado County lawmaker, Edwin Melvin Snowe in an attempt to contest in Bomi electoral district#1, his name is on the final candidates listing from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The name of electoral district #6 lawmaker in Montserrado County did not appear on the progressive provisional listing due to the controversy, but his name has now appeared on the final candidates listing on the ticket of the governing Unity Party (UP) for Bomi County electoral district#1.The incumbent lawmaker of Bomi district#1, Samuel Gayah Karmo has since called for the prosecution of Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe for what he calls 'fraud and criminal acts' willfully and intentionally committed for going against the law regarding domicile.Representative Karmo filed a complaint of objection to the National Elections Commission (NEC) to delete the name of Representative Snowe from the list of voter registration centers, including all other voter registration centers within district 1, Senjeh District and the entire Bomi County.

Representative Karmo alleged that the current Montserrado County lawmaker registered at the Weakama Public School in Senjeh District, Bomi County with center code 03067.The former chairman of the House of Representatives' committee on judiciary has repeatedly argued that the Montserrado County district#6 lawmaker legally sitting as Representative in another county receiving all benefits, salaries and legislative entitlements as a registered and domiciled members of District#6, Montserrado County.Karmo further argued that under such circumstances, it is impossible and legally unfounded for a sitting representative legally seated until 2018 to contest in another district, seeking election within the same constituency. "To allow Snowe who is legally domiciled in Montserrado County district#6 and at the same time receiving legislative entitlements to claim that he is domiciled in Bomi County for the sole purpose of contesting legislative elections in Senjeh District, Bomi Count, is prohibited and in violation of Article 4.2," he argued.Article 4.2 of NEC on District Regulation states that no electoral district shall cross a county boundary and electoral districts shall be contiguous as far as practicable."