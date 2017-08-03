3 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Sixth Day of Sit-ins, Protests Over Eastern Sudan Abduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sinkat — Gatherings have continued in front of the police station at Sinkat in Sudan's in Red Sea state and on the national Sinkat-Port Sudan road for the sixth day in a row in protest against the abduction of Badri Taher (9) after being hit by a vehicle.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the city is witnessing a state of tension after the failure of the police to resolve the case despite the passage of six days.

Residents of Sinkat blocked the Sinkat-Port Sudan road on Sunday in protest against the kidnapping of a boy last week.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that dozens of people staged a sit-in on the road at about 10 am on Sunday. "They burned tires as well."

The demonstrators expressed their distress at the silence of the government authorities after the abduction of a nine-year-old boy by unknown assailants in Sinkat on Friday.

Government forces intervened and the protesters dispersed after local authorities pledged to investigate the case and search for the boy. The native administration gave the Government five days to find the kidnapped child.

Dozens of residents of the Red Sea called on the state Government to expedite the handling of security chaos and to deal transparently with the crimes that spread in the state.

They demanded in a memorandum submitted to the state Government and signed by dozens revealing the fate of the boy Badri Taher

According to one of the signatories to Radio Dabanga that the memorandum has warned of the spread of crimes in the state, including human trafficking and considered it an indicator of the absence of state authority and warned of its impact on the social fabric.

The memorandum has accused the Government agencies of indifference in dealing with crimes.

They have been criticised for their silence on the disappearances and the slow pace in dealing with their consequences.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.