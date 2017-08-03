Sudan: Dollar Rises Further Against Sudanese Pound

Khartoum / Sodari — The value of the Sudanese Pound (SDG) continues to fall against the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the greenback was fetching SDG 21.50 on the 'parallel market' on the streets of Khartoum, while the selling price was SDG 21.70

Journalist and economic analyst Kamal Karrar attributed in an interview with Radio Dabanga the collapse of the Sudanese Pound to poor financial and monetary management and predicted the continued collapse of the Sudanese Pound if the government continues its economic policy, which he described as destructive.

He said that "the government is filling the deficit in the budget through borrowing from the banking system without regard to economic growth and dependence on external deposits".

Bread shortage

One example of the resulting economic crisis is in Sodari in North Kordofan, which is experiencing a severe bread shortage because of lack of flour in the bakeries.

On Wednesday activists told Radio Dabanga that residents of the town must stand in long queues to get bread.

They pointed that the crisis began two weeks ago because of the lack of subsidised wheat allotted to the locality.

They called on the authorities responsible for the need to increase the flour ration of the locality.

Last week the mechanism of control of the production of bread in the city issued a publication under which it instructed the owners of bakeries to produce pieces of bread of two different weights. A piece of bread of four ounces, or two pieces of two ounces, can be bought for one Pound.

The mechanism has warned the owners of bakeries that they will be subject to deprivation from quota, withdrawal of license, and closure of the bakery if they do not to abide by the publication.