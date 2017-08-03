Nigeria: Edet Quits Catholic Priesthood in Akwa Ibom, Happy to Be Free

A popular Uyo-based Catholic priest and radio preacher in Akwa Ibom State, Reverend Father Patrick Henry Edet, has resigned from the Catholic priesthood.

The founder of the Grace Family Global Outreach broke the news during his Grace and Inspiration radio show yesterday on Planet Radio 101.1F.M. According to him, it was time to move on and serve God in a different capacity.

The resignation was also confirmed and shared on social media by the Special Assistant on Media to Akwa Ibom State governor, Aniekeme Finbarr. "Father Patrick is really happy as he ceases to be a Catholic priest in spirit and soul," he wrote.

The former Reverend Father said he should be addressed simply as Reverend Patrick Edet and on a lighter note, he said he can still be called Father. "From today henceforth, I cease to be a Catholic Priest in my spirit and in my soul. I forgive those who will criticize me, I live for God. I seek freedom for my soul. As I leave, I leave smiling, I am so happy that I am free," he said.