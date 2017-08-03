3 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Edet Quits Catholic Priesthood in Akwa Ibom, Happy to Be Free

Tagged:

Related Topics

A popular Uyo-based Catholic priest and radio preacher in Akwa Ibom State, Reverend Father Patrick Henry Edet, has resigned from the Catholic priesthood.

The founder of the Grace Family Global Outreach broke the news during his Grace and Inspiration radio show yesterday on Planet Radio 101.1F.M. According to him, it was time to move on and serve God in a different capacity.

The resignation was also confirmed and shared on social media by the Special Assistant on Media to Akwa Ibom State governor, Aniekeme Finbarr. "Father Patrick is really happy as he ceases to be a Catholic priest in spirit and soul," he wrote.

The former Reverend Father said he should be addressed simply as Reverend Patrick Edet and on a lighter note, he said he can still be called Father. "From today henceforth, I cease to be a Catholic Priest in my spirit and in my soul. I forgive those who will criticize me, I live for God. I seek freedom for my soul. As I leave, I leave smiling, I am so happy that I am free," he said.

Nigeria

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.