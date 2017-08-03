Kenya: Autopsy Done on Lady Killed Alongside IEBC's Msando

Nairobi — A post-mortem on the body of Maryanne Wairimu, the lady who was killed alongside Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando was done at the City Mortuary Thursday.

Her naked body was found dumped in a forest in Kikuyu area, a few metres from that of Msando.

Wairimu had spent Friday evening with Msando, according to the police and relatives.

An autopsy done Wednesday established that Msando was tortured and later strangled to death.

His back had deep scratches, indicating the body was either dragged on a rough surface or scratched. His right hand had deep cuts giving an indication of severe torture using a very sharp object.

Msando's autopsy was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home by Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor and Bessie Byakika for the family.

"Strangulation was the cause of the death," Dr Oduor said.

The autopsy was witnessed by detectives investigating the case as well as family representatives.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the public to avoid speculating on the motive of Msando's death to allow police conclude their investigations.

"Police are handling the matter and they will get the killers," President Kenyatta said Tuesday, "There is no need for speculation."