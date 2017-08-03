Nigeria: NEPP Wants More Women in Politics

Akure — To actualize the 35 percent affirmative action, Nigerian women have been urged to wake up from their slumber and join the political struggle for them to occupy top political positions in the country.

Ondo State chairperson of the Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), Mrs. Ibitoye Olusola, made this appeal at the maiden state congress of the party held in Akure.

She also expressed the party's total support for the restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism, asserting that the development would naturally address various agitations by different ethnic groups in the country.

Olusola said the idea that women should play background politics is an archaic one adding that as prudent managers of resources, women are better positioned to perfectly run the affairs of the nation at all levels of governance.

She expressed the determination of NEPP to form a formidable platform in the nation's politics with the aim of taking over power at all levels of governance in the year 2019.

According to her, NEPP would play a vibrant and constructive opposition across the country in the bid to wrest power from the ruling parties at the state and national levels.

At the congress supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agents, Olusola who was in acting capacity, emerged as the substantive chairperson alongside other state executive members.

Delegates drawn from across the 18 local councils of the state also elected Chief Adeyemo Balogun, Deputy Chairman; Pastor Simire David, Secretary and Mrs Agboola Makanjuola, Women Leader.

Others were Mr Olaoye Oparanti, Youth Leader; Mr. Ojo Sunday, Treasurer, Chief Okunuwa Yakub, Financial Secretary; Mr. Adara Segun, PRO and Mrs Ademakin, Welfare Officer.

In her speech, Olusola said, "With the successful conduct of the state congress of our great party, we will all go back to our respective units, wards and local councils to build formidable structures and start aggressive mobilisation of members to achieve our aim of winning future elections.

"Time to do things right and restore good governance has come, and the only party that can do this is our great party, the NEPP."