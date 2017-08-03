South Africa: Lions Unchanged for Super Rugby Final

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders at Ellis Park.

Ackermann named an unchanged 23-man team from the one which beat the Hurricanes 44-29 in last weekend's semi-finals.

It will be Ackermann's final game in charge of the Lions before he heads to Gloucester in England, with assistant coach Swys de Bruin to take over as head coach.

Kick-off for the final at Ellis Park is scheduled for 16:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Crusaders

TBA

