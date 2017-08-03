3 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Unchanged for Super Rugby Final

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders at Ellis Park.

Ackermann named an unchanged 23-man team from the one which beat the Hurricanes 44-29 in last weekend's semi-finals.

It will be Ackermann's final game in charge of the Lions before he heads to Gloucester in England, with assistant coach Swys de Bruin to take over as head coach.

Kick-off for the final at Ellis Park is scheduled for 16:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Crusaders

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

