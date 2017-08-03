Preparations for this year's edition of the popular beauty pageant, Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe (Bofoz) are at an advanced stage with 12 contestants vying for the much coveted crown set for September 30 at Zimbali Gardens. As preparations for the event intensify, the finalists were in boot camp over the weekend at the Tree of Life. In an interview, event spokesperson Mr Tanaka Ngorora said there was high morale in the camp as the ladies gear up for the grand finale.

"I am pleased to let you know that preparations for the big day are at an advanced stage and with our finalists have undergone grooming at the boot camp over the weekend. The ladies are so excited and they are busy doing everything necessary to make sure that they win the competition," he said.

The occasion will be running under the theme "All Eyes On Me"and comes at a time when the brand has upgraded all of its products.

"Our theme is talking about true beauty that is undeniable that is brought about Black Opal products. There is a trend in eyebrows and brow shaping and this fits our best seller brow kit and eye liners.

"We have restaged from Black Opal to BLK/OPL. The brand is reinventing itself to ahead with new improved products. There are three technologies in the product namely shade id,ultra matte and multi mineral complex. The new foundation shades not only cater women of colour but for every shade of beauty.

Last year the pageant was won by Hazvinei Chihota and it was graced by Jamaican musician Romain Virgo, who staged his maiden performance at Glamis Arena.

The chose queen is expected to walk away with $8 000, first runner up will get $4 000 while the second runner up will get $2 000 plus a year's supply of Black Opal skincare and colour cosmetics.

Unlike other beauty pageants, the Bofoz pageant accommodates married, curvy, tall and short participants, as the organisers mainly concentrate on facial beauty and the knowledge of the Black Opal products.