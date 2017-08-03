3 August 2017

Malawi: Cadh Endorses Peer Support Groups in Diabetes Fight

By Brian Itai

Lilongwe — Community Against Diabetes and Hypertension (CADH) Board Chairperson Dr. Isaac Chirwa has said patient peer support groups are the best way to deal with chronic illnesses especially non communicable diseases including diabetes.

In an interview with Mana Wednesday in Lilongwe , he said through the groups they have recorded tremendous improvement in people's self-diabetes management and better understanding of the relationship between diabetes and hypertension.

"We do hold get-together session for all the groups we work during which people share experiences and also as a way of enhancing sustainability of the peer groups. It is something which has worked well for us over the years and we intend to extend that model to other districts," Dr Chirwa said.

The Board Chair added that CADH programmes are focused on patient education and services among all age groups, and they implement their objectives through peer support groups.

Edward Kalenga from Chalendewa Peer Support Group in Traditional Authority Chadza is one diabetic patient who has benefitted from the establishment of the groups and he says through the interactions they have he has learnt to live comfortable with his condition.

"At first I used to feel isolated with my condition and lost hope, but when I joined the peer support group, during our gatherings we encourage each other since we share a common feeling one thing that has benefitted us a lot" he said.

CADH is a local organisation which focuses on the prevention and treatment of diabetes and hypertension, has since 2015 used patient peer support groups to raise awareness for the disease in Lilongwe and other surrounding areas.

