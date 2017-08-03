Namibia: Food Bank Gets Million Dollar Boost From Fishing Entity

Namsov Fishing Enterprises recently invested N$ 2.5 million in the Food Bank initiative. The first local Food Bank initiative was officially launched on 30 June 2016 by the President. H.E Dr. Hage Geingob.

In a statement this week, Namsov said they believe in sharing the value of the horse mackerel they harvest with the communities in Namibia.

"Namsov works hard to ensure that the value created directly benefits our communities, our government, our shareholders and our business," they added.

"Namibia is our home, we drive her growth and therefore as a Natural Resources company we are fully committed to developing vibrant and whole communities that must get opportunities to prosper," said Tuna Willem, adding that no Namibian will be left behind.

According to Willem, the donation is part of the government's Harambee Prosperity Plan's Goal 7, which targets zero deaths due to hunger and the food bank will benefit over 94 000 needy people.

Meanwhile according to Willem, Namsov has also strengthened the relationship with the 14 regions, over the last three years through the Governors' Regional Development Programme.

"To date Namsov Fishing Enterprises has disbursed N$21 million to the programme. This funding has been divided over a 3-year period and spread equally across all 14 regions in Namibia," she added.

Willem said the programme is a grassroots support initiative in which Namsov Fishing Enterprises harnesses the power of partnerships, by working through the regional governors' offices and their constituencies.

"The purpose of the programme is to encourage the regional structures to identify their own needs, prioritise them and intervene at their point of needs. This in turns builds capacity for social and economic development in the regions of Namibia. It is no longer enough for us as an organisation to do charitable work, we need to empower our constituencies to be able to understand social responsibility and engage on it as daily way of life," she said.

Caption: The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare recently received a boost for the Food Bank from Namsov. Pictured is the Minister, Hon Bishop Zephania Kameeta receiving the donation.