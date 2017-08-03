3 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Write ECZ Over Police Blocking Them From Holding Meetings

Photo: Zambia Reports
Riot police officers in Lusaka (file photo).
By Chris Phiri

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over being denied an opportunity to hold public meetings where local government by-elections are due to take place.

And the Zambia Police say they are constrained from allowing the opposition to hold rallies as they are bound by the conditions of the state of threatened state of emergency.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says that the UPND has been compelled to write to the ECZ to intervene as the party had been deprived of their right to market their candidates in next month's elections.

The UPND in Itezhi Tezhi have yet to hold a rally with imminent polls of the local government chairmanship and have pressed panic buttons to push for permission to campaign.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the police were not deliberately denying the UPND a chance to campaign but were in a difficult position given the declared state of public emergency.

