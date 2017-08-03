Uganda: Cranes Interim Coaches Basena, Kajoba Off to Work

Uganda has named duo Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba as interim coaches of the senior national team. The duo replaces Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who left his post last week citing unpaid salaries and bonuses.

"As Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), we sat as a family (officials and immediate former players) and decided that Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba carry on an interim basis until after the Egypt matches home and away" said FUFA president, Moses Magogo at a press conference in Kampala.

Basena and Kajoba, who deputized for Micho during his spell, have started immediate business by naming the squad for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 third and final round qualifiers against Rwanda next week.

The squad includes four goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and three forwards.

A notable face in the 23-man squad is Vipers midfielder Frank Tumwesigye, but there was no place for KCCA winger, Brian Majwega. Other surprise exclusions are Proline forward Nelson Senkatuka and Erisa Ssekisambu of Vipers.

There was also no place for domestic league top scorer, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, who is out of the country on trials abroad.

Uganda host Rwanda in the first leg on Saturday, 12 August 2017 at the St. Mary's Stadium before traveling to Kigali seven days later for the return leg.

The Cranes are eyeing a fourth successive qualification for the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues after Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014) and Rwanda (2016).

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Tom Ikara (Kirinya Jinja SS) and Saidi Keni (Proline)

Defenders: Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), John Adriko, Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa), Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, Paul Musamali (KCCA), Rashid Toha (Onduparaka) and Savio Kabugo (Proline)

Midfielders: Moses Waiswa, Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye, Tom Masiko, Deus Bukenya (Vipers), Paul Mucureezi, Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Simon Sserunkuma (SC Villa), Nicholas Kasozi (Synergy) and Shafik Kagimu (URA)

Forwards: Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA), Milton Kariisa (Vipers), Erisa Ssekisambu (Vipers)