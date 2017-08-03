UPP president Saviour Chishimba has been picked up by plain clothed policemen.

Chishimba was picked up from Diamond TV in Lusaka's Rhodes Park area.

According to information obtained, the UPP President was scheduled to appear on Diamond TV for a live phone in programme.

Chishimba is said to be at police headquarters in Lusaka.

The opposition leader has been very vocal challenging the ruling Patriotic Front on various governance issues.

Chishimba has also been exposing alleged corruption involving government institution and making links to State House and other leading public officials