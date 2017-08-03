Ghana: Social Media Abuse Affecting Children

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, has emphasised the need to enforce laws governing the activities of the various social media platforms in the country.

Even though he admitted the importance of social media in the development of children, he also expressed worry at the appalling contents normally put out on their various platforms.

He disclosed this in Koforidua on Monday, at the Child Initiative Forum 2017, on the theme: "Promoting Positive Social Norms; The Role of Children".

He, therefore, accused the media of publishing pictures of the late Major Maxwell Mahama when the news of his lynching became viral on social media platforms.

Mr. Appiah confirmed his outfit was currently in court seeking justice for some pupils who were denied writing their final exams.

Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, Country Leader, Mondelez International Cocoa, however, charged children to be confident in themselves and ensure they also do what will guarantee them good future.

She revealed that most teenage pregnancy cases among young girls are normally caused by their peer boys, which is worrisome.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, also blamed most parents for pampering their children, hence the negative attitude of their children.

He also expressed worry with the directive banning teachers from caning pupils, saying it had also contributed to the wayward lifestyles of children nowadays

The programme was supported by UNICEF and Mondelez International, and brought together pupils from across the country.