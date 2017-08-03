Liberia: Since 2005 Elections - Female Registrants' Percentage Dwindles

A research conducted by the independent New Republic newspaper showed that the appetite of female registrants dwindles since the first postwar legislative and presidential elections in 2005.

Although during the 2005 elections many Liberians were still in exile, but the numbers and percentages of female registrants were at the equilibrium. Of the 1,352,730 total registrants in 2005, female registrants constitute 676,390 or 50%, while male registrants constitute 676,340 or 50%.But, what remains unclear is that the numbers or percentages of female registrants continue to dwindle; despite numerous awareness for women involvement in politics and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf serving as an eye opener women in politics.After serving for six years encouraging and empowering women active participation in politics by President Sirleaf, the numbers of female registrants dropped by 1% instead of increasing since they now know the significance of women in politics.

Out of the total 1,178,930 registrants for the 2011 elections, female registrants contained 878,482 or 49% and their male counterparts contained 920,448 or 51%.During the 2014 senatorial elections following the Ebola virus disease that hit the country, the number further dropped by 2% below 2005 and 1% below 2011 elections.Despite the outbreak of the disease, 1,903, 229 Liberians registered to elect new senators.

The numbers of 917,039 or 48% participated in the registration process, while 986,190 or 52% registered to take part in the process.Since then, Liberians and the international community have been looking up to the much anticipated 2017 presidential and legislative elections slated for October 10, 2017.Of the latest final voters roll released by the National Elections Commission (NEC), the total numbers of Liberians that registered to take part in the elections amounted to 2,183, 683 with male registrants of 1,120, 950 or 51%, while female registrants contained 1,062,733 or 49%.The New Republic newspaper research showed that the numbers of female registrants continue to dwindle since 2005 when the numbers were at equilibrium.