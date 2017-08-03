3 August 2017

South Africa: Scorpio & Amabhungane #guptaleaks - Trainspotter - How the Canadian Government Helped the Guptas Buy Their Private Jet

Photo: Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta (file photo).
Export Development Canada, the state-owned agency that extends credit to Canadian exporters and their customers, concluded a US$41 million financing deal with the Guptas' Westdawn Investments in late 2014. The money was loaned so that they could purchase their Bombardier business jet, which became infamous as ZS-OAK, and has flown South African politicians and officials across the globe. Once again, the leaks reveal how major international entities were willing to overlook the Guptas' political exposure, potentially breaking their own laws and regulations in the process. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Bombs away

Quebec-based Bombardier Inc, the Canadian multinational aerospace and transportation manufacturer, currently finds itself in a heap of trouble on multiple fronts. In South Africa, the company is best known for contributing rail hardware and know-how to the Gautrain, the rapid rail commuter project that links Parktown Station in Johannesburg with Hatfield in Pretoria. And while the Gautrain is perhaps the least painful infrastructural side effect of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Finals, it did not avoid the standard pitfalls that bedevil massive tender-based transactions.

Bombardier, which served as the lead partner in the Bombela consortium that won the Gautrain contract in 2005, was said to have transferred a quarter of...

