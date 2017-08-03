Zimbabwe: Government to Upgrade Infrastructure At Border Posts

Government has earmarked the upgrading of infrastructure at all the country's border posts as part of the ease of doing business reforms, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mike Bimha has said.

In an interview with 263Chat, Bimha said a lot of progress has been made in line with the ease of doing business policies with the issue of revamping border posts being among the major priorities.

"When we talk about the ease of doing business, it's a whole plethora of issues and the issue of convenience at border posts is just one of those things," said Bimha adding that progress has been made including the turnover time for searching company names and subsequent registration.

He added that government was looking at revamping infrastructure at border posts as some were failing to accommodate business coming through.

"Government is looking at revamping all border posts in terms of infrastructure, because some of the infrastructure cannot accommodate the numbers and business that is coming through, so there is focus on the infrastructure including the construction of those border posts.

"In addition to that, there is a committee working on that including my ministry and a lot of work has been done we now await the implementation," said Bimha.

He added that they were looking at means of raising resources to fund some of the work that that needs to be done to promote ease of business in Zimbabwe.