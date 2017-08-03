3 August 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Government to Upgrade Infrastructure At Border Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Government has earmarked the upgrading of infrastructure at all the country's border posts as part of the ease of doing business reforms, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mike Bimha has said.

In an interview with 263Chat, Bimha said a lot of progress has been made in line with the ease of doing business policies with the issue of revamping border posts being among the major priorities.

"When we talk about the ease of doing business, it's a whole plethora of issues and the issue of convenience at border posts is just one of those things," said Bimha adding that progress has been made including the turnover time for searching company names and subsequent registration.

He added that government was looking at revamping infrastructure at border posts as some were failing to accommodate business coming through.

"Government is looking at revamping all border posts in terms of infrastructure, because some of the infrastructure cannot accommodate the numbers and business that is coming through, so there is focus on the infrastructure including the construction of those border posts.

"In addition to that, there is a committee working on that including my ministry and a lot of work has been done we now await the implementation," said Bimha.

He added that they were looking at means of raising resources to fund some of the work that that needs to be done to promote ease of business in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank to Print Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Bonds

The country's central bank says it will print additional bond notes worth $300 million in an effort to ease biting cash… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.