Controversial pole dancer Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda makes a long trip to Victoria Falls for a show scheduled for August 25.

Bev and her Sexy Angles were supposed to perform last Friday at Nitrus Club in Victoria Falls but the show was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The raunchy dancer's manager Hapaguti 'Harpers' Mapimhidze blamed the cancellation on "poor organisation" by promoter Kudakwashe Mataga who Nitrus Club.

Bev, who suffered a miscarriage soon after a show in April, last performed in Victoria Falls about five years ago.

The pole dancer had hit the headlines early into the year when she announced that she was pregnant by Delira hit-maker Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya, better known as Andy Muridzo.

Muridzo denied responsibility for the pregnancy, although publicly admitting having an affair with Bev.

Meanwhile, according to Mapimhidze, last Friday's show was cancelled after the promoter failed to pay them in advance for transport.

"We cancelled the show because the promotor didn't pay in time for us to travel to Victoria Falls. I want things that are straight and clear," he explained.

"I usually want transport money paid in time so we plan then when we arrive we get our deposit before the balance is paid after the show, that's how I work."

He apologised to fans saying the raunchy dancer would compensate them at the end of month.

"We want to apologise to our fans and everyone who had planned for the show. I promise they will have value for their money when we come end of August.

"She (Bev) last played in Victoria Falls a long time ago and our fans should expect new acts altogether."