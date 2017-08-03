South Africa: Athletics - South Africans At the World Championships - Events, Race Times and Records

analysis

The World Athletics Championships begin in London on Friday and if you need some help digesting who to watch and when, we've got you covered. By ANTOINETTE MULLER

The second biggest athletics event after the Olympics will begin on Friday. South Africa's team selection hogged the headlines in the lead-up to the event, but with all of that out of the way, the country's best can focus on the task at hand.

South Africa should return with a reasonable medal haul with seven national record holders in the team. Akani Simbine (100m), Wayde van Niekerk (200m and 400m), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), Luvo Manyonga (long jump), Lebogang Shange (20km walk), Carina Horn (200m) and Caster Semenya (800m) will all be eyeing silverware.

But it's Van Niekerk gunning for the 200m and 400m double that will be of most interest. Caster Semenya, as it stands, is also doubling up doing both the 800m and the 1,500m. Sunette Viljoen is out of the javelin event through injury while Luvo Manyonga will continue his quest to become the first man to jump 9m, having recovered from an injury of his own.

The World Championships follows a similar format to the Olympics: prelim rounds...