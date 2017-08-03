Sudan: Bakri Chairs Meeting of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum,Aug.3(SUNA)-The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , on Thursday, presided over meeting of the Deputies of the Prime Minister and Heads of Ministerial Sectors.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer and Minister of State ant Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud.

Mahmoud said in press statements that the Council of Ministers has practically begun implementation of the national dialogue recommendations , adding that the recommendations have been classified in the light of the dialogue's six committees.

He further added that the meeting directed the committees assigned to apply the national dialogue recommendations to convene as of the next week to consider these recommendations and submit their views to the National Prime Minister.

The Minister of State revealed that the High Committee would hold a meeting under chairmanship of the National Premier in next week to look into decisions of the Ministerial Sectors' meetings in order to take the necessary measures regarding implementation of the Natioanl Dialogue recommendations.