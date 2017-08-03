3 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Meets Chair of National Committee for Development of Jazeera Aba Area

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, Thursday, Minister of Human Resources Development and Chairman of the National Committee for Development of Jazeera Aba Area, Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi.

In press statements after the meeting, Dr Al-Mahdi said that he briefed the Vice-President on arrangements for the first meeting of the Committee during the coming days.

He added the meeting discussed efforts exerted for compiling a book about the Jazeera Aba reflecting projects, size of population, services and tourism in the area, pointing out that the book would be presented before the Committee's first meeting.

