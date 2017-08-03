Angola: 1º De Agosto Club's Chairman Reiterates Commitment to Quality

Luanda — The chairman of 1º de Agosto Club, Carlos Hendrick, last Tuesday in Luanda stated that his board will continue to focus on the improvement of the quality of the club's various sports.

Speaking at a gala of commemoration of 1º de Agosto Club's fortieth foundation anniversary, held in Luanda, Carlos Hendrick explained that the growth of his club has to be measured by its results, mainly in the area of football.

According to the source, it is fair to see a continual recognition of the projects the club has been implementing, which resulted in the re-election of the present board of the club.

1º de Agosto Club was founded on 01 August, 1977. It is divided into the areas of football, basketball, handball, volleyball, athletics, swimming, roller-skate hockey, chess, taekwondo, sailing, clay pigeon shooting, tennis, judo, canoeing, fisheries and karate.