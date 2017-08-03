Sudan: Prime Minister Receives Egyptian FM

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih received in his office, Thursday, the Prime Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shukri in presence of Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister said in press statements that he conveyed to the National Prime Minister greetings of the Egyptian leadership and its deep appreciation to efforts he made to cement the Sudanese-Egyptian ties.

He said that heard to the National Prime Minister's view over consolidation of relations between Khartoum and Cairo and his call to keep regular consultations between Foreign Ministers of the two countries for pushing further cooperation and bilateral relation.

He revealed that he conveyed an invitation to the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih to visit Egypt and that Gen Bakri accepted the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart , pointing out that the visit would be arranged through the diplomatic channels.