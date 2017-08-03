Sudan-China Relations Are Progressing in All Fields - Al-Gaz

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the High Committee for Overseeing Sudan Relations with BRICS, Dr Awad Ahmed Al-Gaz said the relations between Sudan and China are developing and progressing in all domains.

Al-Gaz, who met the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Lian, said in press statements that China is a most important strategic partner to Sudan in field of economic development , pointing out that the meeting sought ways of supporting cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.

The Chinese Ambassador, on his part, affirmed his Country resolve to enhance relations of cooperation with Sudan , explaining that the meeting discussed ways of improvement of cooperation between the two countries in areas of mining and animal wealth.

He added the two sides shared identical views over overall economic issues being discussed , indicating that the Sudan-China relations would witness great prosperity and further progress within the coming stage.