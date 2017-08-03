Luanda — Petro de Luanda and Progresso da Lunda Sul are facing each other this Wednesday in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, in a 19th round encounter that had been postponed, at a time that the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017) disputed the 21st round last weekend.

This match had been postponed due to the fact that Petro de Luanda supplied more than two players to the Angolan national squad, who at the time were summoned for the team's commitment at the level of the continent.

Petro de Luanda have 38 points in the second position, while Progresso da Lunda Sul have 15 points and come in the 15th (last) position.

Girabola2017 is being led by 1º de Agosto with 47 points.

The 19th round will be concluded on Friday with the game between Progresso do Sambizanga and Interclube, in Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda.