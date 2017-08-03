Angola: Bie - Government to Boost Incentives for Peasants

Chinguar — The Angolan government is to boost the incentives for peasants, so that there can also be greater foodstuffs production, said last Monday in the central Bie Province the Agriculture minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga.

Speaking to the press, during a ceremony in which the minister handed over agricultural inputs to Bie Province peasants, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga said that the material that was distributed must be used in the preparation of the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign.

The minister, who was speaking to peasants in Chinguar Municipality, reaffirmed the government's concern about reducing hunger in Angola, reason why the Agriculture Ministry will implement, as from this year, the soils correction process, aimed to increase productivity and create better work conditions for peasants.

In Chinguar, the minister distributed tractors, ploughs, diverse types of seeds, fertilisers, cutlasses and hoes.