2 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Norms On Public Revenues Collection Passed

Luanda — The Finance Ministry has approved the norms on public revenues collection, in the framework of the implementation of the Integrated System of Tax Management (SIGT), which, among other aims, has been designed to eliminate bureaucracy, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the Executive Order of the Finance Ministry - which has been published in the State Gazette - the new norms enter into force at a time that the government is implementing a modernisation process of the country's tax system.

The new measures are intended to bring about greater security and efficiency to the tax payment system.

The document states that the tax collection modernisation process falls under the responsibility and co-ordination of the General Tax Administration (AGT).

