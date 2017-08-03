Africa: Speech At the Launching Ceremony of the 2017 Beijing TV Dramas & Movies Broadcasting Season in Africa By H.E. Mr. Yang Youming, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia

document

Your Honorable Kampamba Mulenga, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services,

Ms. Agnes Musunga, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development,

Mr. Wang Yefei, Deputy Director General of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press,Publication, Radio, Film and Television,

Mr. Richard Mwanza, Director General of ZNBC,

Mrs.Guo Ziqi , Vice president of Startimes Group,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning!

Today I am very pleased to attend the Launching Ceremony of 2017 Beijing TV Dramas & Movies Broadcasting Season in Africa. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, allow me to offer my sincere congratulations to all the staff of ZNBC and Startimes Group Zambia in promoting Chinese TV dramas and films in Zambia.

Ladies and gentlemen,

China and Zambia enjoy more than 50 years of traditional friendly and cooperative relationship. We have witnessed comprehensive and rapid development of exchanges and cooperation in politics, economy, culture, military and other areas between our two countries. In recent years, high-level bilateral exchanges of visits are frequent, and the political mutual trust is increasingly deepening. China and Zambia support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, and closely cooperate on international and regional issues. We have expanded economic cooperation with an increased investment of close to 4 billion US dollars, and an annual trade volume of around 3 billion US dollars. Currently, our two countries are working together in implementing projects under the framework of FOCAC, for example, the building of new milling plants, the Lower Kafue Gorge Hydro Power Plant, the new Ndola International Airport, the expansion of Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and Mwanawasha Hospital, and the construction of communication towers, roads and water supply systems.

The people-to-people exchange is also a very important aspect of cooperation under the framework of FOCAC. Last couple of years have seen increasing exchanges in cultural, educational and sports areas between the two countries. Currently, more than 3,500 Zambian students are studying in China, and the Chinese Government has provided training opportunities to over 1,500 Zambians from the government departments, the academic, business, media and other fields in the last three years. There is an increasing interest among the Zambians to learn Chinese language and culture, with more than 8,000 students learning Chinese within the framework of the Confucius Institute of UNZA. A series of cooperation and exchange programs in the areas of artistic performance and visual art have also taken place. It is also worth mentioning that the "Zambia week" was just successfully concluded in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Vice President Her Hon. Inonge Wina was there marketing Zambia for its business, tourism and culture resources. As a result of these efforts, the public support for China-Zambia friendship have been consolidated and further expanded.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Chinese TV dramas and movies with their increasing popularity in Zambia, have become an important new cultural bridge in building relations between our two countries. The launch of 2017 Beijing TV Dramas & Movies Broadcasting Season, with a series of new TV dramas to be shown to the Zambian audience, will help us share Chinese stories and bring our two peoples closer to each other. It is my belief that this event will further promote mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples, and open a new window for the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between our two countries. It is my hope that more Chinese TV dramas and movies will be broadcasted on Zambian channels to enrich the cultural life of the Zambian people, and it is also my hope that the Zambian audience will enjoy them as much as we do.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As a joint venture between Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and Chinese digital television provider StarTimes, I do wish the TopStar Communications cooperate well and make unremitting efforts in the following: Firstly, seize the historic opportunity of the moment to promote exchange between the cultural industries of the two countries, increase mutual understanding between the two peoples. Secondly, take advantage of TV dramas and media cooperation, create new platforms of cooperation, not only to show Chinese movies and TV dramas, but also to cooperate in the production of TV programmes and movies, and lay a solid groundwork for deeper cooperation in the cultural and media industries between the two countries. Thirdly, work together to incorporate the cultural cooperation into our respective national development strategies to advance the China-Zambia practical cooperation to a new high.

In conclusion, I wish to express my sincere congratulations once again on the launching of the 2017 Beijing TV Dramas & Movies Broadcasting Season in Africa. As Chinese Ambassador, I wish to see more Chinese cultural activities coming into Zambia to enhance the friendship between the peoples of our two great nations! I wish this event a great success!

Thank you!