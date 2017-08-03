Ghana: Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong Met With Minister for Special Development Initiative of the Presidency of Ghana

On 27 July 2017, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong met with Minister for Special Development Initiative of the presidency of Ghana Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson. Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation between China and Ghana.

Minister Koomson shared the experience of accompanying the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to visit China. She expressed her sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm hospitality. Minister Koomson said the Ghanaian government attaches great importance to poverty alleviation, for which called for the establishment of the Ministry of Special Development Initiative. This Ministry is committed to creating a fair and inclusive economy, balanced and coordinated regional development. Minister Koomson also thanked the Chinese government for its long term contribution and support in both economic and social development of Ghana. In addition, she stressed that China is a reliable partner of Ghana, and hopes that the two sides would work together to implement the results of Vice President Bawumia's visit to China.

Ambassador Sun said that China-Ghana relations have a long history and the two countries have achieved good cooperation in various fields. Since the new government came into power, the new administration has attached much importance to developing close relations with China and the Vice President Dr. Bawumia has led in setting up a cooperation committee in dealing with Chinese affairs. Ambassador Sun pointed out that currently Vice President has successfully visited China and the two sides have arrived at consensus on major cooperation projects. The Chinese side will support major initiatives such as "One District, One Factory" project proposed by the Ghanaian side through investment and financial assistance as well as grant projects. In addition, Chinese side will soon implement the results of the Vice President's official visit to China and thus benefit the people of Ghana.