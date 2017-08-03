South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Education Welcomes Pietermaritzburg High Court Ruling On National School Nutrition Programme

press release

KZN Department of Education welcomes the PMB High Court ruling on the NSNP

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to inform the media and the public that today, 02 August 2017 a court order that was filed against the Department seeking to prevent the provision of nutrition to deserving schools has been set aside by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This follows a handful of unsuccessful bidders that had launched an urgent application to try and restrain the Department of Education from appointing new Service Providers to provide food items under the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). The department then filed its urgent opposing papers seeking to set aside the court order.

As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal we welcome the decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This win is not only for the KZN Government but it is a victory for our learners who in the main come from destitute families and depend on the National School Nutrition Programme. It is through this very programme that we have been able to reduce school dropouts, curb absenteeism, & ensured that no learner goes to class on an empty stomach.

After this temporary unrest, we have been vindicated as the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal. It is now time to continue with the implementation of the National school Nutrition Programme.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Education