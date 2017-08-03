2 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Education Welcomes Pietermaritzburg High Court Ruling On National School Nutrition Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

KZN Department of Education welcomes the PMB High Court ruling on the NSNP

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to inform the media and the public that today, 02 August 2017 a court order that was filed against the Department seeking to prevent the provision of nutrition to deserving schools has been set aside by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This follows a handful of unsuccessful bidders that had launched an urgent application to try and restrain the Department of Education from appointing new Service Providers to provide food items under the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). The department then filed its urgent opposing papers seeking to set aside the court order.

As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal we welcome the decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This win is not only for the KZN Government but it is a victory for our learners who in the main come from destitute families and depend on the National School Nutrition Programme. It is through this very programme that we have been able to reduce school dropouts, curb absenteeism, & ensured that no learner goes to class on an empty stomach.

After this temporary unrest, we have been vindicated as the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal. It is now time to continue with the implementation of the National school Nutrition Programme.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Education

South Africa

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.