3 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Stephen McGown a Free Man

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Gift of the Givers Foundation
Screenshot of a video released in December 2015 delivering proof of life for South African citizen Stephen McGowan. McGowan was abducted by al-Qaeda operatives in Mali during November 2011.

South African national, Stephen McGown, who was kidnapped by Islamist militants in Mali has been released, government announced on Thursday.

McGown was kidnapped in November 2011 while touring in Timbuktu together with Swedish national Johan Gustaffsson - who was freed earlier this year.

The South African government together with humanitarian aid organisations have been campaigning for McGown's release since his kidnapping.

"We are happy to announce that finally these efforts have culminated in McGown's release on 29 July 2017," International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane told the media following a regular Cabinet meeting in Tshwane on Thursday.

She said the South African government did not pay a ransom for his release as the kidnappers had demanded.

"Our policy is well-known to the public that government does not negotiate or pay ransom to kidnappers," the Minister said.

She went on to welcome McGown back home. "We would like to warmly welcome him back home and wish him good health and good fortune in his life as a free man," the Minister said calling on all South Africans to continue supporting him while allowing him the space and time he needs to adjust again.

McGown's release is bitter sweet as he returns to the news that his mother, Beverly, passed away in May 2017.

The Minister conveyed her condolences before thanking all the role players who ensured McGown's release.

"The South African government would like to convey its deepest gratitude to all the role players such as the government of Mali, NGOs and individuals for their efforts that eventually secured McGown's release."

More on This

Hostage in Mali Freed After Nearly Six Years in Captivity

Stephen McGown, a South African who has been held hostage in Mali for more than five years, has been released, it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.