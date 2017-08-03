Gaborone — President, Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama arrived home yesterday (August 2) from Chile where he had been on a three-day State Visit at the invitation of president, Ms Michelle Jeria.

The visit was meant to strengthen and broaden relations between Botswana and Chile as well as explore possible areas of further bilateral cooperation.

While in Chile, President Khama and his counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding to promote investment and trade diversification within the framework of the first official visit by an African President.

The two presidents also to discussed Chile's approach to Africa, strengthening trade relations with the mainland and explored possible areas of cooperation, among other issues of common interest.

The authorities also held an extended meeting with delegations of the two nations, with the purpose of discussing the main actions that Chile has carried out to achieve a rapprochement and a greater presence in Africa.

At the bilateral level, the two leaders analysed the main advances and objectives to strengthen the commercial relationship, in order to achieve a greater exchange that benefits both countries.

In this context, Chile is seeking a Commercial Agreement with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

The Presidents also discussed additional cooperation initiatives, highlighting those carried out through the Chile Fund against hunger and poverty, and technical assistance delivered in areas such as social development and mining.