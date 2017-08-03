Botswana: Let Us Bury Hatchet - Mathiba

Mmathethe — Kgosi Daniel Mathiba of Mmathethe has made a call to his subjects to bury the hatchet and rally behind efforts to reconstruct the shelter at the main kgotla which was amongst the two gutted by fire on separate incidents last year.

He said this recently during a kgotla meeting. He said after deliberations and finger pointing, it was now time to let go, reach-out to one another and begin the work of reconstruction.

He said the construction work would begin with the main kgotla and subsequently the Goora-Tebogo shelter.

The two shelters, one at the main kgotla and the other at Goora-Tebogo, were razed to the ground last year by arsonists who are still at large.

"It is time to let bygones be bygones and collectively work towards the rebuilding exercise. As a people we have been stripped of our dignity and reduced to a laughing stock by the heinous acts," he said.

He said even Kgosi Malope II, who at some point was called to intervene, has strongly condemned the notorious acts and called for cool heads to prevail so that the work of reconstruction could begin.

Furthermore, Kgosi Mathiba told residents that the plan of the envisaged kgotla shelter, which was yet to be presented to council for consideration, was bigger and modern in its design.

Kgosi Mathiba also stated that he would like the shelter to be thatched.

He expressed pleasure that many people and organisations had made sizable pledges towards reconstruction.

Residents shared Kgosi Mathiba's sentiments, saying the reconstruction of the kgotla shelter was long overdue.

Source : BOPA