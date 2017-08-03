Maun — Following a recent warning by Botswana Football Association (BFA) representative on Sankoyo Bush Bucks affairs, the club management has promised to introspect and create a smooth working relationship with the Nhabe Regional Football Association.

Sankoyo was accused of some irregularities within the club and for failing to work with the regional association despite efforts made to request a meeting with club management to give guidance.

However, Sankoyo club chairman, Itumeleng Kelebetseng said the message from BFA was clear and loud, adding that currently they were working around the clock to put their house in order.

He said after that, they would introduce the newly elected executive committee to the Nhabe Regional Football Association.

He said their intention was to start afresh and work hand in hand with the regional association as they realised that it could guide and advise them to run the club effectively.

"We are currently cleaning our house and once we are done, we will organise a meeting with the regional association officials and map the way forward. We believe that we can benefit a lot from them as they could advise us on many areas," he added.

He said going forward, they intend to strengthen their working relationship with the regional association.

Meanwhile, the warning was made by BFA representative who is also the chairman of the Nhabe Regional Football Association, Kgato Motai who said there were a lot of irregularities since the team had been promoted to the elite league.

He warned the club management that failure to address the irregularities within the club that could result in the team being de-registered from the premier league.

Regional committees have the powers to decisions concerning the affairs and arrangements within the particular region concerning the promotion of the game of football which decisions shall be communicated to the National Executive Committee.

Motai stated that efforts were made to request a meeting with cub management, but their efforts beared no fruits.

Some of the irregularities he mentioned included issues of funds mismanagement, failure to work with the association and to honour regional meetings convened by the association.

Source : BOPA