Botswana: Molepolole Water Crisis Far From Over

Molepolole — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) water works superintendent Mr Kabelo Matebesi says the Molepolole water crisis is far from over looking at constraints faced by the corporation.

Responding to Molepolole Administrative Authority councillors' comments during the just ended sub council meeting, about the corporation's failure to address water problem, Mr Matebesi told the meeting that they were overwhelmed by constant breakdown of boreholes feeding Molepolole village.

He said drawing underground water on it own was problematic, noting that government was using a lot of money to drill boreholes but the problem of water shortage was persisting and appealed to Molepolole community to bear with the situation.

He said it was disheartening to be blamed for a situation which they did not have control over.

Mr Matebesi further said it was their wish to see the Molepolole water situation normalised, adding that as things stood the situation was not abating.

"We were only hoping for the completion of the Metsimotlhabe/Kanye NSC 11 pipeline via Thamaga that is currently behind schedule," stated Mr Matebesi.

Completion of the project according to Mr Matsebesi would help improve the Molepolole water situation.

He said efforts were made to declare Molepolole a water restriction zone but the water sources were not improving as the Gaotlhobogwe wellfield yield was not improving.

Meanwhile Molepolole WUC customer care and services coordinator, Mr Kgotla Rapitsenyane has challenged water users to constantly monitor the use of water in their homes by taking their own readings to reduce complains of alleged over charging by the corporation.

Mr Rapitsenyane emphasised the need to regularly observe the meter and the leakages to be able to know why water bills were high

Mr Rapitsenyane said every household was required to consume 5 000 litres on average per month and the water tariffs were bound to go high when they exceeded the specified amount of water for a specific period.

