Namibia: Conservancies Urged to Fight Poaching

DEPUTY environment and tourism minister Tommy Nambahu says conservancies should know that they play a very important role in helping government to fight poaching, which is of great concern to the nation.

He made these remarks yesterday when he was officiating at the north-east conservancies regional chairpersons' forum in the Zambezi region. The two-day event was attended by 20 conservancy members from the Kavango East and Zambezi regions and line ministry officials.

There are 82 registered conservancies in Namibia, benefiting thousands of members of rural communities through employment, income, social projects and in-kind benefits.

"A new conservancy in the Musese area of Kavango West, to be called Maurus Nekauro conservancy, will also be gazetted by the Ministry of Justice as it has already been approved by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, bringing the total number of conservancies in the country to 83," he noted.

"Our biggest challenge has been the illegal hunting of our elephants and rhinos, and we must urgently bring this to a complete stop. Therefore, as conservancies, you have a bigger role to play in the fight against poaching.

"You are on the ground, and you can therefore see what is happening, and possibly prevent that," he said, adding that it is everybody's responsibility to fight wildlife crime.

Nambahu further stated that human-wildlife conflict remains another challenge the ministry faces, and addressing this requires striking a balance between conservation priorities and the needs of people living with wildlife.

"As conservancies, you need to have mechanisms in place to reduce human-wildlife conflict to ensure that the benefits of conservation management far outweigh the costs, and to build on the significant successes in managing human-wildlife conflict."

He stressed that there is no doubt that the conservancy programme is making a positive impact towards the improvement of the livelihoods of rural communities.

"While we celebrate and appreciate all these achievements in conservancies, there is concern at the ministry on how some conservancies are being managed. We have noticed poor accountability and governance in some conservancies," he said, adding that accountability and good governance in conservancies is one of the most important aspects of conservancy development and operations.

Nambahu further noted that some conservancies do not comply with their adopted constitutions as required by the law, allowing for the establishment of conservancies, and warned them that any conservancy which fails to comply will be deregistered.

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu said at the event that wildlife crime is a menace which will reverse the gains of the national conservancy programme that is currently doing well.

"The perpetrators are in our communities, or are passing through our communities. Therefore, we expect the communities to report these perpetrators to the law enforcement officers. I urge conservancies and associations to support government in the fight against poaching," he noted.