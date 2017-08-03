Namibia: Mother Blames Daycare Centre for Baby's Death

A SWAKOPMUND woman is blaming a daycare centre for her baby's death there, but the centre claims the child was already sick when he was brought in.

Three-month-old baby Mario Nelongo died on 5 July at the Tulinawa Daycare Centre at Swakopmund after his mother, Rachel Paulus, left him to go to work at a brickmaking factory.

A post-mortem report said the child died of asphyxiation (suffocation).

Paulus told The Namibian on Tuesday that her child was healthy when she left him at the centre that Wednesday. She had knocked off early, and went to a hair salon before going home to take a nap.

"I wanted to rest and pick him up later. I got a call from my aunt at about 16h00 that something was wrong, and I rushed to the centre. When I got there, he was dead," she said.

According to Paulus, the centre's owner, Helena Dennis, went to her workplace, but could not find her. However, she found the baby's father, Andreas Nelongo, and told him to take the baby to the hospital because he was not breathing well.

"I only saw my baby dead when I came there. They say he was sick, but he was not. They were careless, that is why my baby died," said a distraught Paulus.

She has not laid charges against Dennis or the centre yet, but wanted an explanation and an apology.

Dennis, however, claims the child was sick, and that Paulus even informed the centre about the baby not drinking milk - that he had to drink water before the milk.

She furthermore claimed that Paulus had contacted the baby's father on Sunday (2 July) about his health, but when he told her to take him to hospital, Paulus allegedly refused and asked for N$100 to buy medicine instead.

Paulus denied this.

Mario was brought to the centre on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He was sweating, coughing and vomiting. That is probably why he had to drink water," said Dennis, adding that on Wednesday, the child had difficulty breathing.

"I tried calling Paulus, but her phone was off. I then took a taxi to her work, but her boss said she had knocked off by 08h00. Why go sleep, and not pick up her baby? I told the baby's father to come quickly because the baby was not breathing properly," she added.

Dennis said she also tried calling Paulus, but failed.

"When we came back to the centre, the child was dead. We went to the police station, and they came and declared the child dead. That is when the mother also came," she continued.

Dennis said she and the daycare staff did not attend the funeral, although they wanted to, because they were scared.

"I feel bad because she accused me of killing her baby. But why did she refuse to take the child to the hospital earlier? I am also a mother. I feel sad, but I forgive her," she said.

Nelongo confirmed that Dennis came to their work and they went to the daycare, hoping he would take the child to hospital. But when they got there, his son was dead.

He, however, denied claims that Paulus had contacted him on Sunday about the child, or that she had refused to take him to hospital.

"Why did the daycare centre not just take him to the clinic, which is just across the road, if it was an emergency?" he asked.

Police spokesman deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed that a docket on the death had been opened at the Mondesa police station.

"We understand the daycare centre is denying the allegations, but we are investigating what caused the suffocation. Depending on what comes from that, this could turn into a murder case," Kanguatjivi said.