Namibia: Using His Talent and Skills to Eke Out a Living

DUE to the high unemployment rate in the country, self-employment is proving to be the lifeblood for many, including 51-year-old Mariental resident Toivo Fillemon.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, the latest labour survey shows that the country's unemployment rate increased from 28,1% in 2014 to 34% of the working population in 2016, which is equivalent to a 6,1% increase in the unemployment figure.

The high joblessness figure is attributed to a sharp downturn in the construction and commodities sectors, as well as three consecutive droughts that gripped southern Africa since 2015. The figure edged closer to the all-time high of 37,6% recorded in 2008 during the global economic crisis.

Fillemon says he did not remain idle when he lost his job in 2003, but decided to eke out a living from the welding skills he had acquired during his time at the South African company Powerline - his last employer.

Instead of waiting for handouts and begging, he decided to use his skills to make a living.

"Do not sit idle at home, find a way to make money from your talents and skills," he advised jobless people.

Fillemon says he makes about five bed frames a month, which he sells for between N$550 and N$900.

The soft-spoken entrepreneur, who still lives in a corrugated iron shack with his unemployed wife and three children, said his registered enterprise Toivo's Welding now employs two handymen, each earning N$550 a month, to help with the workload due to the high demand for beds from locals.

He said his enterprise, just like any other business, faces challenges, although it makes enough money to cover overhead costs and his family's living expenses.

"I do not have all welding tools, and that makes the bedmaking process slower," Fillemon explained, adding that he still runs the welding enterprise from the backyard of his house.

The lack of storage facilities for his products was another challenge he faced, and he thus appealed to kind people for funds to buy more welding equipment and tools, as well as to build a storeroom.

"My dream is to create more jobs for unemployed locals by expanding my business," he stated.

Fillemon said he applied for a government micro-project grant through the ministry of gender equality.

"I was listed in a local newspaper as one of the beneficiaries who successfully applied for government micro-project grants, but I am still waiting to receive the support from government," he added, producing the newspaper cutting of the notice as evidence that he had indeed applied for government funding to expand his business.