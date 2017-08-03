Namibia: New Katima CEO Vows to Tackle Corruption

THE new chief executive officer of the Katima Mulilo town council, Raphael Liswaniso, has vowed that corruption at the town will not continue under his watch, and that it will become a green town again.

Liswaniso made the promise during an event organised by council to welcome him to office on Tuesday.

"I am not going to allow corruption. I am very strict when it comes to corruption. We do not use a public entity for our own benefit, and this will be as such as far as my office is concerned. When you come to my office, come for professional reasons. I have a house if you want to visit me on a personal basis," he stressed. The town council has been without a CEO for a year after Charles Nawa resigned in July last year, citing constant interference from councillors as his reason for quitting. Liswaniso said he was humbled to be entrusted with such a huge responsibility, and will strive to put the town on the map again.

"I take this opportunity to thank the residents of this town for entrusting me to drive this vehicle which we call Katima Mulilo. Our town was known as a green town because of our proximity to the Zambezi River, but now it looks as dry as a desert. That must change," he noted. Zambezi regional officer Regina Ndopu advised Liswaniso to be professional at all times if he wants to avoid being labelled a tribalist. "One of the issues our governor always emphasises is tribalism, and it is our hope that as the CEO of the town, you will appreciate the sensitivity of this issue. Tribalism is not accepted in council, at regional level, and in the country. Only your professionalism will save you from being seen as a tribalist. Therefore, you need to act within the confines of the law and that of your own performance agreement to deliver," she stated. She also advised the CEO to have good relationships with everyone, from councillors to community members.

"The CEO should ensure that the relationship between councillors, himself and his office is cordial. Most of our local authorities are tarnished by sour relationships between the CEO and councillors. Therefore, we would like to advise our councillors, office of the mayor, the CEO and that of the chairperson that it is important to understand the relationships and roles which these offices should play," she said.