3 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Chief Elias Taniseb Dies At 89

THE Swapo Dâures district has expressed shock at the death of chief Elias Taniseb at the age of 89 last Sunday.

Taniseb was the leader of the Dâure Daman Traditional Authority.

The "late chief Taniseb strongly believed in peace and unity, and advocated socio-economic development for his community," a statement from the district read. "The loss of the late chief Taniseb has left a hole in the Dâure Daman Traditional Authority as he was a true traditional leader who had the interests of his community at heart, and accommodated every citizen of this country under the one Namibia, one Nation umbrella," said Eric Xaweb, Dâures Swapo district coordinator.

He said the legacy of unity and peace, left behind by the late chief, must still continue to prevail in the Dâure Daman community.

He thus expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and the Dâure Daman Traditional Authority on behalf of the ruling party.

