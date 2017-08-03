MIDFIELDER Petrus Shitembi has returned to Brave Warriors' training after recovering from injury, the NFA announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joined up with the squad preparing for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against the Comoros on 13 August.

Shitembi, who is currently contracted to Tura Magic, missed the Debmarine Namibia Cup quarter-finals over the weekend due to a bruised collarbone, but has since recovered and resumed training.

A key player for the Brave Warriors, the left-footed attacking midfielder said he looks forward to an injury-free run.

"It looks much better, and I feel better too. It was unfortunate that I couldn't partake in the Debmarine Namibia Cup, but I am genuinely happy that my team went through to the semi-finals. I am looking forward to the next matches, and I hope we don't disappoint," Shitembi said.

He added that the Brave Warriors are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to face the Comoros. Should they beat the Comoros over two legs, Namibia will guarantee a maiden appearance at the mainstream Chan competition.

"We have been pushing hard in the past few days, and the boys look much better in terms of fitness. We appreciate the support we have received from the nation, despite being starved of football for almost a year now," said Shitembi.

Captain Ronald Ketjijere, who is nursing a niggling muscle injury, is expected back next week. Fellow midfielder Oswaldo Xamseb, who also has been blighted by muscle problems, has been given the week off.

New additions to the training squad are the Young African duo Himeezembi Hengombe and Wesley Katjiteo.

The training squad consists of Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei, Muna Katupose, Ballack Katjiteo, Hengombe, Romario Ndjavera, Riaan Hanamub and Ferdinand Karongee.