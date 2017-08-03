Namibia: Three Arrested for Beating, Stabbing Burglar

THREE men were arrested after they allegedly beat and killed a 20-year-old man who tried to break into their house in Windhoek's Otjomuise on Tuesday.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased has been identified as Kautondokwa Gabriel, who was with two other men who managed to get away.

"The trio was spotted by the suspects who chased them and caught up with the deceased while the other two mana-ged to run away," Shikwambi said. She said the three suspects assaulted the deceased and one of them inflicted a fatal stab wound.

The suspects aged 26, 19 and 21were arrested and are expected to appear in court, while police investigations continue. In other crime news, police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend in the Ohangwena region over the weekend.

Hileni Ndaendaelo Salom died at the scene after she was shot in the head on Sunday, 30 July, at the Ongonga village.

The suspect also shot another man in the hip, causing him serious injury. He was arrested, and is expected to appear in court today.

In another incident, a 16-year-old Zimbabwean girl died on the spot after she was stabbed with a knife twice by her alleged boyfriend on Friday, 28 July, at Oshakati west.

The suspect, who appeared in court on Monday, allegedly stabbed the minor on the left side of her breast, shoulder and back. He remains in police custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for 16 October.

Four women were raped between last week Wednesday and Saturday.

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday, 29 July at Westerkim location, Karasburg.

According to a police report, the suspect pulled the victim from her house to a nearby shack, where he raped her. The suspect has been arrested, and police investigations continue.

Police are also investigating the alleged rape of a 35-year-old woman, said to be mentally challenged. The incident happened at Ondangwa last week Thursday. The suspect has been arrested, and police investigations continue.

A woman whose age is not disclosed was reportedly raped at knifepoint in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 26 July at the DRC location of Mondesa, Swakopmund.

The suspect, who lives in the same yard, allegedly knocked on the door of her shack and attacked and raped her when she opened the door.

The suspect, who is known, was not arrested by yesterday as police investigations continue.

In another incident, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped at Sonora location, Aranos on Saturday at around 03h00. Police allege that the suspect raped the victim in her house. The suspect was arrested, and police investigations continue.