Namibia: Children's Choir Records Song for Albinism

SUPPORT in Namibia of Albinism Sufferers Requiring Assistance (Sinasra) has been working hard to raise awareness and understanding of albinism.

This weekend, the 'Song of Hope', which is helping raise awareness of albinism sufferers in Namibia was recorded.

The new song and accompanying video will be released very soon, spreading the message of hope to all corners of Namibia.

The Michelle McLean Primary School's choir recorded the song with renowned African artist Dolar Yves. Nationwide awareness about the situation of persons with albinism will be created through the collaboration of many individuals working together with a children's choir to create the song and video.

Singer Dolar Yves and Chris Winsemius of Sesame Street wrote the song. Other people involved include Helvi Wheeler, who assisted with the choir. Former Miss Universe, Michelle McLean-Bailey, did the introduction to the video.

All the people involved gave their time, talents and resources to make this song and music video a reality. The song was recorded at NBC Radio, while Caleb Cindano directed the video.

The children's hard work and recording of the song was rewarded with an excellent lunch at Nyama Restaurant, sponsored by the restaurant, which added an extra fun and tummy-filling dimension for the children involved. Sinasra are thus very grateful to Nyama Restaurant for facilitating and opening up the restaurant to the children.

The song and video will be launched soon, and a positive message can resonate through Namibia, all because so many individuals and organisations gave their time, money and resources free of charge to this worthwhile charity cause.

Besides the children with their beautiful voices and positive attitude, organisations including Jeanne Gouws' Make-Up Artistry, Asco Car Hire Windhoek, Nyama Restaurant, NBC Recording Studio, Windhoek Country Club and Resort and CamelEye Productions Windhoek were also involved.