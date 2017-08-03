Namibia: Why Are Cacti So Invasive in Namibia?

1 400 known cacti species are invasive but a few of them are among the most damaging invasive plant species in the world and we should urgently learn from experiences in other countries such as the cactus invasion hot spots South Africa (35 species), Australia (26 species) and Spain (24 species) to prevent highly dangerous infestations that are very costly and often almost impossible to eradicate.

All cacti come from the Americas. In countries like Australia, South Africa and Namibia they find ideal growing conditions but none of the pests and diseases that keep them under control in their countries of origin. By various adaptations such as the tough reflective skin on the pads, the ability to store water in these pads and by having converted their leaves into spines, they greatly reduce the amount of water they need.

The spines protect them from browsing animals. A particularly effective form of photosynthesis [absorbing and using the sun's energy] helps them to grow fast. Their seeds germinate easily and any segment of stem or pad falling on the ground can root and grow.

Cacti may also give off chemicals that prevent the growth of other plants in their vicinity.

When warning people about invasive cacti I see on their premises I often get the reply: "Oh, but I will take care so that they do not spread."

Can you prevent birds from flying wherever they want or baboons from going wherever they wish and depositing the seeds in their droppings as they go? Can you prevent water from carrying along seeds or parts of these plants?

Worst of all, cacti are spread over long distances to remote areas by people, who take along cuttings because of their beautiful flowers and because they grow with very little water or attention. In that way they create "cells" all over the country from which these cacti can spread into the surrounding regions.

Once you have brought a cactus to your lodge or farm you have already created an almost insurmountable problem.

"Cacti - yes but that is a problem only in Windhoek" is another answer I frequently get. That is a grave misconception.

Patches of invasive cacti are found as far as Aranos, areas to the south of Windhoek, along the C24 to Solitaire, to mention just a few. I have seen the invasive species in the gardens and the Brandberg White Lady Lodge, on farms north of Outjo and at the entrance to a lodge along the MR53.

Saying: "It is not that bad yet" shows that people do still not realise the dangers of cacti invading large tracts of our country. Remember the adages: "A stitch in time saves nine" and "Prevention is better than cure".

Invasive cacti species are not always easy to identify but here are some sure indications. Any cactus seedling you find on your premises that has come up on its own is sure to be invasive. Any cactus you find growing along a road somewhere is certainly invasive - do not take along a cutting!